Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 5,647,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,331,859,000 after acquiring an additional 617,269 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,005,448 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $237,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.93.

MSFT stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day moving average of $264.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

