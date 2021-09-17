HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $187.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.22 or 0.99883917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00071342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00067291 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,420,016 coins and its circulating supply is 263,284,866 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

