Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after acquiring an additional 989,999 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.