Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

