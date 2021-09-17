Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Buys $49,737.50 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HRTG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.