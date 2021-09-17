Hermez Network Market Capitalization Reaches $23.63 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00010659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

