HEROcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $127,043.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $127,043.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00132892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00045586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00768377 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

