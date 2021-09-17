Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 106.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,503.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 924,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

