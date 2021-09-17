Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $337.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.24.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

