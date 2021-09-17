Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

VSS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.73. 877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

