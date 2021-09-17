Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,104 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 30.2% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $108,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.64. 284,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The firm has a market cap of $406.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,167,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock worth $2,687,555,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

