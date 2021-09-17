Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 730 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

