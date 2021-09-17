Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 199,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,854,868. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock worth $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

