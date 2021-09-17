Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 28,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 1,210,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,777,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.