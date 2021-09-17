Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.50. 46,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,456. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $309.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

