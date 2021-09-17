Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,664. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

