High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires C$80,825.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,825.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

Shares of TSE HLF remained flat at $C$13.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$8.38 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

