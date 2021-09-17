HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,157 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 475.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94.

