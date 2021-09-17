HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $63.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

