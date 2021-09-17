HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $442.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $314.29 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.50 and its 200-day moving average is $403.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

