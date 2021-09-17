HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,576 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.