HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,467 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.85.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,578,253.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.80, for a total value of $14,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,253,434 shares of company stock valued at $411,882,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $342.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.25. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

