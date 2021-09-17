HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,722 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

