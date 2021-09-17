HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

