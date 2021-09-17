HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $244,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 334.71 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.64.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.