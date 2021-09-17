HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $110.03 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

