HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 353.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

