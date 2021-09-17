HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Globant by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 22.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

GLOB opened at $324.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.21. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $165.50 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

