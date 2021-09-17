HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $785.22 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.73 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

