HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BrightView worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 14.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24 and a beta of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

