HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

