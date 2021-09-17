HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 523.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $15,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.