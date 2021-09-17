HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tobam boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

