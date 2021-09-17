HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEM opened at $23.71 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

