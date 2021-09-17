HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 311,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 79,625 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,214,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

