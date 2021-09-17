HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,173 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,173 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,930,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,447,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

