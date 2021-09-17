HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG opened at $604.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $620.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.