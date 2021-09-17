HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,112 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.99% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QPX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

NYSEARCA QPX opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.