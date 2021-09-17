HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $127.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $135.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.