HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $61.37.

