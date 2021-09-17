HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.