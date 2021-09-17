HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $344.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $249.34 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

