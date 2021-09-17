HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of LYFT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

