HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.