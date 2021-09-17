HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 90.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Synopsys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 62.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $335.38 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.