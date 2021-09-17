Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 187,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

