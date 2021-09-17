Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.14. 68,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,983. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

