Hikari Tsushin Inc. Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

VNT stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,081. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

