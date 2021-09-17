Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 30,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,147,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

