Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,096 shares.The stock last traded at $336.84 and had previously closed at $337.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.